News

Lamborghini Urus Will Hit 100 KM/H In 3.3 Seconds

By Zero2Turbo

We saw a snippet of the new Lamborghini SUV yesterday and we know it will all be revealed on the 4th of December but Automobile Magazine got a chance to drive a pre-production prototype which gives us some more insight into the Huracan of SUV’s.

  • It will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 producing about 650 hp (484 kw)
  • Eight-speed auto transmission sending power to all-wheel drive system
  • Torsen center differential and locking rear differential
  • 0 to 100 km/h in as low as 3.35 seconds (during testing by the magazine)
  • Top speed apparently higher than 302 km/h
  • Urus can lap the Nardo test track as fast as a Huracán

To read more, head over to their full review but to end off we can likely expect a plug-in hybrid variant that will feature a V6 engine at some stage and there could even be a lighter and more powerful Urus Performante on the horizon with more than 700 hp (522 kW).

Comments

