Lightweight-Performance BMW M2 CSR Fastest BMW Ever Around The Sachsenring

Auto Bild Sports Cars magazine have released the digital version of their December magazine and the M2 creations from Lightweight-Performance known as the M2 CSR scored a perfect 6 out of 6 stars.
One of the reasons might be because it lapped the the Sachsenring in 1:29.73 which makes it the fastest BMW to ever go around this circuit but it comes at a HEAVY price, €200k (R3,3 million).
So what is the M2 CSR (Carbon Sport Race) exactly?
- 125 kg lighter than stock thanks to carbon EVERYWHERE and rear seats removed
- Tuned M4 GTS engine developing 589 hp (440 kW) and 737 Nm of torque
- Bilstein dampers
- In-house titanium exhaust
- Full cage
- and more…
Just to put things in perspective, the M4 GTS has a time of 1:33.17, the M4 CS 1:34.01, The M3 CP: 1:36.69, The M2: 1:37.65. It is even faster than the Ferrari 488 GTB which managed 1:30.99 and just a fraction slower than the immense McLaren 720S (1:29.46).