Lightweight-Performance BMW M2 CSR Fastest BMW Ever Around The Sachsenring

By Zero2Turbo

Auto Bild Sports Cars magazine have released the digital version of their December magazine and the M2 creations from Lightweight-Performance known as the M2 CSR scored a perfect 6 out of 6 stars.

One of the reasons might be because it lapped the the Sachsenring in 1:29.73 which makes it the fastest BMW to ever go around this circuit but it comes at a HEAVY price, €200k (R3,3 million).

So what is the M2 CSR (Carbon Sport Race) exactly?

  • 125 kg lighter than stock thanks to carbon EVERYWHERE and rear seats removed
  • Tuned M4 GTS engine developing 589 hp (440 kW) and 737 Nm of torque
  • Bilstein dampers
  • In-house titanium exhaust
  • Full cage
  • and more…

Just to put things in perspective, the M4 GTS has a time of 1:33.17, the M4 CS 1:34.01, The M3 CP: 1:36.69, The M2: 1:37.65. It is even faster than the Ferrari 488 GTB which managed 1:30.99 and just a fraction slower than the immense McLaren 720S (1:29.46).

