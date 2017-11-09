Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
News

Lotus Exige Cup 430 Is As Extreme As The Exige Can Get

By Zero2Turbo

Lotus are on a role with bringing out leaner and meaner models lately and just the other day they released the limited (and also hardcore) Exige Cup 380 and now with the introduction of the Exige Cup 430, it just got more extreme.

To make the Cup 430, Lotus has fitted the engine from the Evora GT430 which is a 3.5-litre supercharged V6 rated at 430 hp with 440 Nm of torque. This is all channeled to the rear wheels through an open-gate, six-speed manual transmission.

Related Posts

Most Powerful Road Going Lotus Sports Car Ever – The…

Lotus Reveal Limited Edition Hardcore Exige Cup 380

With the engine taken care of, they also made it lighter, fitted more aggressive aero and tuned the powertrain specifically for this model.

If you spec your Exige Cup 430 without the airbag, it tips the scales at just 1,055 kg which allows it to accelerate to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds before topping out at 289 km/h.

he order books are open now in Europe, though, with a £99,800 sticker price in the UK.

You might also like
News

Most Powerful Road Going Lotus Sports Car Ever – The Evora GT430

News

Lotus Reveal Limited Edition Hardcore Exige Cup 380

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo