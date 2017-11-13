Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
News

Marc Marquez Wins 5th BMW M Award In A Row – Gifted M4 CS

By Zero2Turbo

Marc Marquez has secured his fifth BMW M Award in a row which is a record in itself but he has also been gifted the limited BMW M4 CS.

Related Posts

BMW M3 CS Is As Fast As The Lexus LFA Around The ‘Ring

Imola Red BMW M760Li xDrive With 3D Design Kit Looks The…

The 2017 BMW M Award is the 15th edition of MotoGP’s Best Qualifier award, honoring the rider who achieves the strongest overall performance in one-season qualifying sessions.

“I know how much the BMW M Award is sought after among MotoGP riders, and that is why I am particularly proud that I have been able to win it for the fifth time in a row. The BMW M GmbH comes up with something special every year, and I’m thrilled to now be able to call my own the BMW M4 CS. Incidentally, after five wins, my motivation is unbroken: my clear goal for next year is to win the BMW M Award for the sixth time!” said Marc Marquez.

You might also like
News

BMW M3 CS Is As Fast As The Lexus LFA Around The ‘Ring

Zero2Turbo

Imola Red BMW M760Li xDrive With 3D Design Kit Looks The Business

News

BMW M3 CS Is Official With A 1,200 Unit Limited Run

Zero2Turbo

Incredibly Realistic BMW M2 Competition Renderings

News

New BMW M5 M Performance Parts Up Close

News

One-Off BMW M3 30 Years American Edition

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo