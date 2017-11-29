Mercedes-Benz CLS Is Official

Mercedes has officially taken the covers off the new Mercedes-Benz CLS in LA and as you can see it shares the same characteristics as the previous generation with a low front and rear end, bout together by contours and reduced design lines.

The press release was extremely long and detailed so let’s try sum it up in some points

In-line six-cylinder engines available in both petrol and diesel versions

286 hp CLS 350 d 4MATIC

340 hp CLS 400 d 4MATIC

CLS 450 4MATIC with a 367 hp + 22 hp rating This gets EQ Boost (integrated starter/generator) and a 48 volt onboard electrical system for the additional power It has a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4.8sec and limited 250 km/h top speed.

“Widescreen cockpit” with illuminated air vents

The ambience lighting is individually adjustable in 64 colours

Backrests can be folded down into a 40/20/40 split Expands the luggage compartment to a generous 520 litres.

Energizing Comfort Control system also debuts Uses the climate control system, the seats (heater, ventilation, massage) and steering wheel heating together with the lighting and musical atmospheres create a wellness set-up tailored to the mood. Six programmes can be selected; Freshness, Warmth, Vitality, Joy, Comfort and Training.



From launch, the CLS will be available with Mercedes-Benz’ Launch Edition spec.

To read more, head to the lengthy press release here.