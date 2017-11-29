Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
News

Mercedes-Benz CLS Is Official

By Zero2Turbo

Mercedes has officially taken the covers off the new Mercedes-Benz CLS in LA and as you can see it shares the same characteristics as the previous generation with a low front and rear end, bout together by contours and reduced design lines.

The press release was extremely long and detailed so let’s try sum it up in some points

  • In-line six-cylinder engines available in both petrol and diesel versions
  • 286 hp CLS 350 d 4MATIC
  • 340 hp CLS 400 d 4MATIC
  • CLS 450 4MATIC with a 367 hp + 22 hp rating
    • This gets EQ Boost (integrated starter/generator) and a 48 volt onboard electrical system for the additional power
    • It has a claimed 0-100 km/h time of 4.8sec and limited 250 km/h top speed.
  • “Widescreen cockpit” with illuminated air vents
  • The ambience lighting is individually adjustable in 64 colours
  • Backrests can be folded down into a 40/20/40 split
    • Expands the luggage compartment to a generous 520 litres.
  • Energizing Comfort Control system also debuts
    • Uses the climate control system, the seats (heater, ventilation, massage) and steering wheel heating together with the lighting and musical atmospheres create a wellness set-up tailored to the mood.
    • Six programmes can be selected; Freshness, Warmth, Vitality, Joy, Comfort and Training.

 

From launch, the CLS will be available with Mercedes-Benz’ Launch Edition spec.

To read more, head to the lengthy press release here.

