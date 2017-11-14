MSO Created One-Off Dubai Inspired McLaren 720S

McLaren’s MSO department has created a bespoke 720S to be the centrepiece of the McLaren display at the 2017 Dubai International Motor Show.

It is finished is in Zenith Black paint with a satin finish. Gold-coloured alloy wheels, a 24-carat gold engine heatshield and gold-coloured interior components complement the exterior colour.

A plaque inside the car identifies it as a ‘1 of 1’ MSO commission, a fact also communicated by the unique rear wing that bears part of a famous quote* by McLaren founder, Bruce McLaren: ‘Life is measured in achievement, not in years alone’, is painted across the upper surface of the wing in gold Arabic lettering, stylised to echo the Dubai city skyline.

It took more than 120 hours to personalise this creation with the rear wing alone taking 30 hours to complete.

Using the 720S Performance spec to start, they added carbon fibre exterior upgrade packs that together encompass the front splitter and air intakes, rear bumper and roof panel. The rear diffuser is also a carbon fibre option, while the door mirror arms, rear aero bridge and deck and engine covers are all from the MSO Defined range of carbon fibre components.

The interior of the car is equally special: black Alcantara® and black leather trim are complemented by MSO Defined carbon fibre sill panels, fascia vents and steering wheel, in addition to a regular carbon fibre interior upgrade pack. The MSO Bespoke team added satin gold-painted extended gearshift paddles, a satin gold-coloured centre band to the steering wheel and pinstriping in the same hue to the spokes. A gold-coloured applique on each door inner completes the visual treatment.