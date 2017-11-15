Near-Production Ready Devel Sixteen Shows Up At Dubai Motor Show

Judging by the comments on social media and the interwebs, the Devel stand at the 2017 Dubai Motor Show is among the most impressive.

Shmee150 gives us a really close look at the final concept version (near production-ready) of the insane Devel Sixteen which will be available in three configurations.

The “entry-level” model features a 2,000 HP V8 setup, and is followed by a 3,000 HP V8 racing version but as we know, the main attraction is the 5,000 HP quad-turbo 12.3-liter V16 version, which is more track-oriented.

This range-topping configuration wants to hit 310 mph (500 km/h) which will not happen on a race track so it will need a special testing ground of sorts to attempt this.

Also present at Devel’s stand was the Devel 60, a 6-wheeled off-roader powered by a 6.7-litre turbo diesel V8, good for 720 HP and over 1,000 Nm of torque.