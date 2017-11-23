Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
News

New Aston Martin Vantage Nearly Sold Out For The First Year

By Zero2Turbo

Well that didn’t take long at all considering the car was revealed just 2 days ago but we are not surprised by the high demand for the new British machine.

The British car maker has been showing the new $150,000 Vantage to private customers over the past few days and according to the company’s CEO Andy Palmer, 80 percent of them have already placed an order.

“Most of our production for next year is already sold out,”Palmer said to Bloomberg, although he declined to specify production volumes.

Thanks to this demand, Aston Martin can look forward to some drastically increased profits with a reported pre-tax profit of $29 million for the first nine months of 2017. Sales have increased by 65 percent for the same time period, thanks to the DB11.

On a side note their configurator is live and the options are absolutely endless so head over here and have some fun — > https://configurator.astonmartin.com/#/

Comments

