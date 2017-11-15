Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
New Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Convertible Spotted Testing Already

By Zero2Turbo

The menacing C7 Corvette ZR1 was only revealed this week in Dubai and already a Convertible version has been spotted testing in Florida.

Is this really necessary considering the new ZR1 comes with a removable targa-like roof? The previous generation C6 Corvette did not offer this option on their hardcore models (Z06 and ZR1) so then a Convertible would make sense but I guess it is up to the manufacturer in the end.

Redditor Coonark00 recently posted some photos of what appears to be a convertible ZR1 out testing. The convertible was traveling in a three-car convoy down in the Florida Everglades. Coonark00 said that “I fish down in the Florida everglades and I see these ZR1s testing fairly regularly. They come cruising by me, and often give me a nice throttle blip if I wave. They sound awesome!”

These shots may be our best look yet at the standard low wing of the ZR1, as well as a hint that Chevy may bring out a ZR1 convertible.

