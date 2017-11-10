Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
News

New Jeep Wrangler Interior Exposed And Looking Good

By Zero2Turbo

The wraps have come off the interior of the new Jeep Wrangler and it reveals a modern take on the classic look we have got used to.

These shots give us a specific look at the two-door Wrangler Rubicon and although Jeep has yet to provide any further info about the Wrangler, we can see the Rubicon will be available with a six-speed manual transmission, and a low range transfer case.

There are also driver controls for the front and rear differential lock, and the sway bar. Next to these are four blank auxiliary buttons to which owners can wire up their own electronic equipment.

Related Posts

Jeep Gives Us Our First Look At The New Wrangler

All-New Jeep Wrangler Will Be Revealed Next Month

The interior looks to be a much higher quality offering than in the current car with a more modern design, improved materials, and a swathe of colour-coded plastic surrounding the Uconnect touchscreen infotainment system.

We already know the Wrangler will get removable doors so the window switches are in the centre of the dashboard under the air conditioning and audio system controls, which include buttons for heated seats and steering wheel, and automatic engine stop/start.

The Wrangler Rubicon also features a high resolution screen between the tachometer and speedometer, automatic headlights, cruise control, and voice recognition.

jeep-srt8-arnold-chatz
You might also like
News

Jeep Gives Us Our First Look At The New Wrangler

News

All-New Jeep Wrangler Will Be Revealed Next Month

News

New Jeep Wrangler Leaked In 2018 Handbook

News

The Mighty Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Is Coming To South Africa

Tuning

Hennessey Performance Jeep Trackhawk Can Hit 100 KM/H In 2.9 Seconds

News

Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk Reportedly Confirmed For South Africa

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo