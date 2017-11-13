New Porsche Panamera Sports TechArt Kit And Forgiato Wheels

As you can see, this is not your standard Porsche Panamera as it’s badge on the rear says Grand GT.

The widebody kit it sports comes courtesy of TechArt and it adds new front and rear aprons, an integrated splitter, side skirts, rear diffuser and a large rear wing that’s fixed into place.

RDBL (the team responsible for this project) went ahead and installed some massive 22-inch Forgiato alloys sporting a dual-tone finish and a complex but stylish design.

The car looks a lot more aggressive and since the Panamera is quite the rapid machine, it suits it extremely well.

The TechArt kit makes the car about 80 mm wider which is not as wide as some kits we have seen but wide enough to give it much more presence from all angles.