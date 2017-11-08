No Chance Of Manual Offering For Porsche 991.2 GT3 RS

Porsche decided to offer manual transmission with the 991.2 GT3 and the demand has been extremely strong which makes it a good decision.

Andreas Preuinger, Motorsport Division’s head of road-car development, recently said to CarAdvice that

“We were having bets about how many we would sell and we recognised the risk that the demand might not be as strong as we hoped. But I can say that it has been a success, it meets our expectation for what the share would be. You shouldn’t forget that when you offer something new there’s a big demand at first, and that can fall away, but I think we’ll end up at around a 30 percent share for the manual transmission, although obviously that varies in different markets.”

Although the manual offering in the GT3 has been considered a good decision, there is no chance we will see it on the more hardcore RS variants like the upcoming 991.2 GT3 RS.

“RS means Renn Sport, which means it has to be quick on the track, that it’s all about fast times on the track, and that means the PDK. The PDK has advantages on the track that can’t be beaten by a manual, and the ones who prefer the manual transmission are not typically the track rats as we call them, but they are those who like to enjoy their cars on the normal public roads. I would say a GT2 RS with a manual option would have a four or five percent share of the market, we couldn’t justify that” Preuinger said.

If you want a manual in your GT3 RS, you going to have to follow the same route as this brave owner.