Verde Mantis Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster Is A Thing Of Beauty

By Zero2Turbo

What you see here is a 2017 Lamborghini Aventador SV Roadster and not only is it finished in one hell of an eye-catching colour, it is also for sale in Florida.

Only 500 units of the Aventador SV Roadster were produced which makes it pretty rare in itself but this Verde Mantis example may be the only one in the world in this stunning hue.

The paint colour is contrasted by a plethora of carbon fibre elements, some with a gloss finish and others with a matte finish. The original owner had great taste to trim the interior with a matching green stitching, piping and accents throughout the cabin.

This car only has 778 miles (1252 km) on the clock so you can bet it’s asking price is something fairly substantial!

