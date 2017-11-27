Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Win With Stencilworx And Zero2Turbo

By Zero2Turbo

As a petrolhead there is no doubt you love your car so what about having a professionally drawn picture to add to your mancave, garage or even your bar?

Thanks to Stencilworx, you now stand the chance to win an A4 colour painting done by Steve ‘Stencilworx’ Erwin.

You can enter on any of our social media channels simply by doing the following;

  1. Follow both @zero2turbo and @stencilworx on the social media channel of your choice
  2. Comment below the picture (links below) with a  short motivation of what car you would like painted

Winner will need to be from South Africa and will be announced on Friday the 1st of December. There will also be two runner ups which will received  a signed in edition print of their choice.

Facebook: Here
Twitter: Here
Instagram: Here

GOOD LUCK!

