Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
TuningNews

500 HP Audi RS 3 Thanks To ABT

By Zero2Turbo

Last we spoke of Audi and the tuning company ABT, they had cranked up the new RS3 to 460 horses and we mentioned about a possible Power R package in the works. Well it has been released and it will turn your already potent machine into a rocket.

The ABT RS 3 has been fitted with the ABT Power R package boosting power to 500 hp which is a significant improvement over the 395 hp stock output. To cope with this power hike, ABT Suspension Springs and ABT Anti-Roll Bars are installed. An ABT-unique damper setup has also been developed in collaboration with suspension specialists KW.

Related Posts

Audi RS4 Avant Not Coming To South Africa At This Stage

Audi Sport Performance Cars To Be Electrified From 2020

You need to be able to stop this pocket rocket too so ABT brakes are installed and will be hidden by a choice of 19 and 20 inch rims in a few different designs.

A new rear skirt, a front skirt add on, a front grille add on and two 102 mm dual pipes with black tailpipes give it a very unique and sporty look.

Unfortunately no word on pricing or performance figures but my guess is the 0 to 100 km/h time will come down substantially.

You might also like
South Africa

Audi RS4 Avant Not Coming To South Africa At This Stage

News

Audi Sport Performance Cars To Be Electrified From 2020

Tuning

Wheelsandmore Pump Up The Audi RS5 To 513 Horses

Tuning

ABT Cranks Audi RS3 Up To 460 HP

Tuning

Manhart’s Audi RS5 Is Called The RS 500

News

Audi RS7 Rendering Gets Us Excited

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo