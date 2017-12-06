Aria Unveil FXE 1,150 HP Hybrid Supercar Concept
Californian Aria Group is known to have built concept cars for other major manufacturers as well as limited production vehicles but now they have unveiled a concept of their own called the FXE.
Both the central tub and body of the FXE are made from carbon, helping maintain a weight of 1564 kg and although that might seem heavy for a carbon exotic, it’s partially due to the car featuring a hybrid system with a 10-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery.
The powertrain consists of a 6.2-litre V8 and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission combo powering the rear axle and a pair of electric motors powering the front axle, thus making the FXE an all-wheel-drive car.
The combined output is 1150 hp and 1784 Nm of torque, which is enough for 0-60 mph (96 km/h) acceleration in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 220 mph (355 km/h).
Should demand be sufficient, Aria says a small run of FXE’s could be built and their small run is about 400 cars.