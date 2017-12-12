Audi Sport Performance Cars To Be Electrified From 2020

Mr. Stephan Winkelmann may be the outgoing boss of Audi Sport but he recently confirmed that Audi’s performance arm will introduce electrified vehicles from 2020 and would produce more fast models based on SUVs.

Winkelmann is set to become president of Bugatti from January next year and at the recent RS4 launch said that Audi Sport “will be less evolutionary and more into revolution.”

From 2020 onward, Audi Sport will see the “start of the introduction of battery electric vehicles”, said Winkelmann. “We are also looking into cars which are, let’s say, in a growing segment or a body segment which is growing. These are the Qs. We will get more of them and we think that this is going to help us because every car we are building, and every car we are investing in, should have global visibility, so not just in Europe but in Asia and the Americas.”