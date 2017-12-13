Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Check Out The New Merc G-Class Interior

By Zero2Turbo

The all-new 2019 Mercedes G-Class set for the Detroit Auto Show in January so the automaker has decided to give us a little treat in the form of some official interior photos.

As you can see it is a fine blend between old and new with a clear incorporation of Mercedes’ current design themes.

The G Wagon’s interior upgrade was long overdue so a new steering wheel and fancy new screen is welcome but the overhaul is a real improvement in terms of design and ergonomics. There is more space in the new cabin, more luxury and comfort features, and fewer sharp edges that could seriously hurt you in the event of an accident.

The main highlights include a new dashboard, instrument panel and center console in line with other Mercedes products of this era, plus new steering wheel, infotainment screen and seats.

