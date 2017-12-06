Here Is How We Would Configure Our Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini Urus finally showed its official production face on Monday and now thanks to the Lamborghini website, the configurator is now live.

Although we know you will be able to visit Ad Personam with your Lambo SUV, the configurator only offers you 13 different exterior colours to choose from.

On the exterior we would opt for the Blu Astraeus* hue which looks like it brings out those angry lines very well. For the wheels we decided on the Titanium Matte Nath 22″ covering some orange calipers to contrast the blue.

*if you opt for this hue, you can add the body color style package which gives it much more presence.

Give it a bash by visiting this link and comment below or on any of our social media posts with your ideal spec.