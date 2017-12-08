Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
ExoticSpotSASouth Africa

#ExoticSpotSA Week 49 2017

By Zero2Turbo

mercedes sl63 amg ferrari 488 gtb 458 spider mclaren 650s spider south africa

Week 49 of 2017 which means just 3 more weeks of #ExoticSpotSA posts this year. Keep them coming!

Unfortunately no more sponsored prizes at this stage but we are working on getting a new sponsor on board with some cool prizes for 2018. If you have any contacts or good ideas for this, then please get in touch with us.

Highlights this week are; Racing Yellow Porsche 991.2 GT3, white and yellow McLaren 720S, Irish Green PTS Porsche 911 Turbo S, Singapore Grey BMW M6, Ariel Atom, Bentley Continental Supersports Convertible and this top quality V8 combo shot in Harrismith.

You might also like
Video

Watch Lamborghini’s Smashing Into Snow Banks And Getting Stuck

Video

Listen To 3 Minutes Of The New BMW M5 Fitted With The M Sport Exhaust

Video

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Beats Lamborghini Huracan Performante Around Hockenheim

News

2019 BMW M3 To Lead 26 New Models From The M Division By 2020

Tuning

Startech Has The Solution To The Skew Land Rover Discovery Rear End

News

Porsche Built The GT3 Touring Package To Counter Crazy 911 R Prices

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo