Lamborghini Urus Is The World’s First Super SUV

As we all know the covers were FINALLY taken off the Lamborghini Urus SUV last night so let’s give you a summary of the world’s first Super Sport Utility Vehicle.

4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 pushing 641 hp and 850 Nm of torque Mounted low to improve center of gravity

0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds

0 to 200 km/h in 12.8 seconds

Top speed of 305 km/h

Electro-hydraulically controlled 8-speed automatic transmission Sends power to all four wheels

Torque split on the four-wheel drive system is 40/60 Maximum 70% of torque reaching the front wheels on demand As much as 87% going to the rear

Rear-wheel steering system

Six driving modes; Strada, Sport, Corsa, Neve (snow), Terra (off-road) and Sabbia (sand), plus a custom mode called Ego.

Weighs just under 2,200 kg

Three-spoke steering wheel with vibration damping

Fully digital TFT display

High-end Bang & Olufsen sound system with 3D sound and a 1,700 watt output available as option

Plug-in hybrid option will be available later on

Even though Lamborghini says the Urus took some cues from the LM002, what you’ll mostly see when looking at it are its supercar-like proportions where you’ve got the same “2/3 body, 1/3 window” ratio you get in the Aventador or Huracan. Perhaps just as striking as the diagonal hood lines or the large air intakes, are its sleek front lights, standing horizontally and featuring LED DRLs in the automaker’s traditional Y shape.

Move towards the rear and you’ll undoubtedly notice the low roof line, frame-less windows, strong rear shoulders and Y-shaped taillights. The rear diffuser was actually inspired by Lamborghini race cars, and packs integrated double round exhaust pipes.