Listen To 3 Minutes Of The New BMW M5 Fitted With The M Sport Exhaust

The team from Canadian Auto Review were lucky enough to get behind the wheel of the new BMW M5 at the international launch in Portugal a while back and they have recorded some tasty footage for us to enjoy.

The new M5 comes with an exhaust button (like some AMG’s) which makes it a first for BMW and makes me even more excited to drive it.

This particular car they were driving and where they recorded the exhaust was fitted with the M Sport Exhaust which is one below the full blown M Performance exhaust currently fitted to the M5 Safety Car.

What do you think of the noise?