Manhart MHX6 Dirt² Concept Is A BMW X6M On Steroids
So your BMW X6 M starting to look a little dated and you feel like getting something truly outlandish? Manhart have the solution for you with their MHX6 Dirt² Concept and thanks to it being limited to just 5 units worldwide, the chances of seeing another one near you will be very slim.
As the name suggests, it is purely a concept at this stage but they are intent on hitting production of this insane SUV.
The beefy 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 has been upgraded to produce 900 horsepower and 1,200 Nm of torque thanks to new pistons, connecting rods and upgraded turbochargers. To cope with the increased cooling requirements, a new carbon air intake has been added too and to make sure people can hear you as well as see the behemoth, a new Manhart Exhaust system should keep people and driver’s alert at all time.
What else does this Concept kit include?
- Bucket seats (individual rear seats too)
- Fridge to keep drinks cool
- Heavy duty transmission and strengthened rear axle
- Upgraded brakes
- KW springs increase ride height
- 21-inch all-terrain Goodrich tyres
- Limited slip differential
- External roll cage (with space to hold spare wheel)
- Heavy duty underbody protection
- Optional bull bar with winch
- Snorkels for increase wading
- Full carbon hood