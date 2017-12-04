Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Tuning

Manhart MHX6 Dirt² Concept Is A BMW X6M On Steroids

By Zero2Turbo

So your BMW X6 M starting to look a little dated and you feel like getting something truly outlandish? Manhart have the solution for you with their MHX6 Dirt² Concept and thanks to it being limited to just 5 units worldwide, the chances of seeing another one near you will be very slim.

As the name suggests, it is purely a concept at this stage but they are intent on hitting production of this insane SUV.

The beefy 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 has been upgraded to produce 900 horsepower and 1,200 Nm of torque thanks to new pistons, connecting rods and upgraded turbochargers. To cope with the increased cooling requirements, a new carbon air intake has been added too and to make sure people can hear you as well as see the behemoth, a new Manhart Exhaust system should keep people and driver’s alert at all time.

What else does this Concept kit include?

  • Bucket seats (individual rear seats too)
  • Fridge to keep drinks cool
  • Heavy duty transmission and strengthened rear axle
  • Upgraded brakes
  • KW springs increase ride height
  • 21-inch all-terrain Goodrich tyres
  • Limited slip differential
  • External roll cage (with space to hold spare wheel)
  • Heavy duty underbody protection
  • Optional bull bar with winch
  • Snorkels for increase wading
  • Full carbon hood

