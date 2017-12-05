Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
News

New Rimac Hypercar Will Be A Game Changer

By Zero2Turbo

Rimac Automobili have recently teased a new supercar / hypercar and according to the manufacturer it will be a game changer.

The follow-up to the Concept_One is set to arrive next year and during a recent conversation with EVO, CEO Mate Rimac has confirmed it will sit above the potent Concept_One.

Related Posts

Faster and More Expensive Rimac ‘Concept Two’…

Watch A Rimac Concept_One Drag Race A Bugatti Veyron

The new model will be “comfortable, luxurious, functional and globally homologated.” The development process has been an exhaustive one according to Rimac, mentioning that it has not been a “quick and dirty” effort.

For now we only get to see a silhouette but anyone can tell that form is clearly meant for speed but looks noticeably different to the Concept_One. The first thing we can see is a rear wing and deeper front splitter. Looking closely at the image, it is also possible to see production car like mirrors, usually a tell-tale sign of whether a car being shown is a concept or production model.

The car will likely show it’s face at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show but in the meantime we have to hope that Rimac actually produce something to really surprise us and flip the game on it’s head.

You might also like
News

Faster and More Expensive Rimac ‘Concept Two’ Coming Next Year

Video

Watch A Rimac Concept_One Drag Race A Bugatti Veyron

Video

Watch The Rimac Concept_One Destroy Tesla And LaFerrari

News

Rimac Concept_One Shows Insane All-Electric Acceleration

News

Rimac Concept_One Electric Coming To Geneva In 1073HP Production Trim

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo