Pocket Rocket VW Polo GTI R5 Rally Car Revealed

Just a couple of weeks back we were given a teaser of the new Polo GTI R5 rally car but it has now been revealed ready to take on rivals such as the Citroën DS3 R5, Ford Fiesta R5, and Skoda Fabia R5.

To convert it from street to rally the little hatch was fitted with an aggressive body kit made up of a sportier front bumper, extended fender flares, and a large rear spoiler. The model has also been equipped with lightweight wheels, a roll cage, and an assortment of safety equipment.

Powering the hatch is a turbocharge 1.6-litre four-cylinder engine producing 268 hp (200 kw) and 400 Nm of torque. Thanks to this power plant being connected to a five-speed sequential racing transmission that sends power to permanent four-wheel drive system, it is able to accelerate to 100 km/h from 0 in just 4.1 seconds.