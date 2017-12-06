Startech Has The Solution To The Skew Land Rover Discovery Rear End

If you have not seen the rear end of the new Land Rover Discovery by now, you have been hiding under a rock but if this is new to you then you will likely understand why Startech has done us all a favor.

As an individual who suffers from a mild case of OCD, the offset number plate on the back of the car makes it look shocking and annoying at the same time but Startech’s new tailgate insert brings the plate back to its rightful place in the center.

The insert costs around $950 and is even compatible with the factory-installed rearview camera. They call it the “Discovery of Symmetry” and to be honest maybe they should approach dealerships and offer it as an option to buyers.

Well done to Startech!