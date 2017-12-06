Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
Tuning

Startech Has The Solution To The Skew Land Rover Discovery Rear End

By Zero2Turbo

If you have not seen the rear end of the new Land Rover Discovery by now, you have been hiding under a rock but if this is new to you then you will likely understand why Startech has done us all a favor.

As an individual who suffers from a mild case of OCD, the offset number plate on the back of the car makes it look shocking and annoying at the same time but Startech’s new tailgate insert brings the plate back to its rightful place in the center.

Related Posts

Range Rover Velar SVR Sounds Furious Flying On The…

Facelifted Range Rover Sport SVR Shows It’s More…

The insert costs around $950 and is even compatible with the factory-installed rearview camera. They call it the “Discovery of Symmetry” and to be honest maybe they should approach dealerships and offer it as an option to buyers.

Well done to Startech!

You might also like
Video

Range Rover Velar SVR Sounds Furious Flying On The Nurburgring

News

Facelifted Range Rover Sport SVR Shows It’s More Powerful Face

Zero2Turbo

Jaguar XE + Range Rover Velar = Jaguar Velar

News

Looks Like Jaguar Land Rover Are Adopting New Naming Strategy

News

Jaguar Land Rover To Launch New Road Rover Model Line

Driven

Driven | Range Rover Sport SVR

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo