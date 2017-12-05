W Motors Fenyr SuperSport Ready For Production With 800 HP

It has been two years in development but alas we have finally been shown the production version of the Fenyr SuperSports from W Motors.

The Lykan HyperSport was limited to just 7 units but this Fenyr SuperSport model will be capped at 25 units making it a little less rare.

Powering the SuperSport is a RUF-tuned 4.0-litre flat six-cylinder Porsche motor that’s been tuned to produce a gargantuan 800 horsepower 980 Nm of peak torque. Zero to 100 km/h takes just 2.7 seconds and all that power is sent to the rear wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox to get the SuperSport to a top speed of 400 km/h. Thanks to a lightweight carbon composite body and a tubular aluminum chassis, the SuperSport has an estimated curb weight of just 1350 kg.

The Lykan HyperSport W Motors’ flagship hypercar and the SuperSport has been positioned as their entry-level supercar. With a price tag of $1,85 million and 800 horsepower, this is the furthest thing from entry-level but I guess it is what it is and all 25 units will undoubtedly be snapped up.