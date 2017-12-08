Watch Lamborghini’s Smashing Into Snow Banks And Getting Stuck

As you may know, many supercar manufacturers are offering driving courses for their clients which is a fantastic thing considering how much power these new beasts produce.

Lamborghini Academia event is one of those courses which allows you to see how it handles on snow. As you can imagine this leads to a lot of drifty fun but for some end up ploughing the Raging Bull into the snow bank.

Watch the Aventador S and Huracan play in the snow and try not to be jealous of the driver’s even if they do have a few oops.