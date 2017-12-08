Daily automotive news from South Africa and around the world
Silvercrest Super Car Insurance
Video

Watch Lamborghini’s Smashing Into Snow Banks And Getting Stuck

By Zero2Turbo

As you may know, many supercar manufacturers are offering driving courses for their clients which is a fantastic thing considering how much power these new beasts produce.

Related Posts

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Beats Lamborghini Huracan Performante…

Here Is How We Would Configure Our Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Academia event is one of those courses which allows you to see how it handles on snow. As you can imagine this leads to a lot of drifty fun but for some end up ploughing the Raging Bull into the snow bank.

Watch the Aventador S and Huracan play in the snow and try not to be jealous of the driver’s even if they do have a few oops.

You might also like
Video

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Beats Lamborghini Huracan Performante Around Hockenheim

Zero2Turbo

Here Is How We Would Configure Our Lamborghini Urus

News

Lamborghini Urus Is The World’s First Super SUV

Driven

Driven | Lamborghini Huracán Performante

Tuning

DMC Offer Lamborghini Gallardo Face For Your Huracan

News

Lamborghini Urus Will Hit 100 KM/H In 3.3 Seconds

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo