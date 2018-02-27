Bentley Bentayga V8 Pricing For South Africa

The new Bentayga is the V8 engined bruiser and it is arriving in South Africa in the third quarter of this year.

How much will you need to fork out? Pricing will start at R2,950,000 which is exactly the same as the Bentayga Diesel.

The V8 unit used inside this machine is a Volkswagen Group engine already used in vehicles such as the Porsche Cayenne and Lamborghini Urus.

The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 kicks out 542 horsepower and 770 Nm of torque which is less than the 600 hp and 900 Nm from the 6.0-litre W12 but both have a similar 100 km/h sprint time. The V8 will take 4.4 seconds to hit the benchmark speed while the W12 does it in 4 seconds flat.

How do you tell it is the V8 model without hearing it? Firstly it gets a unique twin-quad exhaust pipe setup, red brake callipers up front (if you don’t go for the optional carbon-ceramics, that is), a black and chrome grille and fresh alloy wheel designs.