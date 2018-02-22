BMW 3 Series Rolls Of Rosslyn Production For The Last Time After 35 Years

After 35 years, the last BMW 3 Series Sedan rolled off the production line today at BMW Group Plant Rosslyn in Pretoria.

The local plant has now produced a mammoth 1,191,604 units and five generations of the BMW 3 Series. This figure is large enough to lay claim that “One in four BMW 3 Series Sedans of the current generation come from BMW Group Plant Rosslyn”.

The Rosslyn plant will now be dedicated to producing the new X3 and the future 3 Series models will come from the plant in Mexico.

Each generation of the BMW 3 Series produced at Plant Rosslyn had its own nickname: the third generation, for instance, was called “Dolphin” for its elegant contours. Limited edition models of the BMW 3 Series, such as the BMW 333i and 325iS, also emerged from the plant.