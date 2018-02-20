BMW Celebrate 30 Years Of Open-Top High Performance Range With M4 Convertible Edition 30 Jahre

What you are seeing is a new celebration offering from the Bavarian brand built in limited numbers to celebrate 30 years of open-top high-performance machines from BMW M.

They will only be producing 300 units but all of them will feature the M Competition Pack. This means the drop-top Bimmer will pack 331 kW (450 hp) from it’s 3.0-litre straight-six but that is not all you get. M Sport exhaust system, adaptive M suspension with specific SPORT mode and an extremely sporty configuration of the stability control system DSC and the Active M differential are all part of the parcel too.

The car will be available in the choice of two tradition-steeped colours namely; Macao Blue and Mandarin II. The blue offering gives reference to the open-top car’s debut 3 decades ago and the yellow option is reminiscent of the colour Dakar Yellow, which was available for the second generation of the BMW M3 Convertible.

The limited edition model features a unique exterior with BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line trim on the grille, side vents and M4 badges. The car also boasts exclusive 20-inch wheels which are decked out in a matte Orbit Grey finish.

As expected, the unique styling carries over into the interior of the Convertible as models equipped with Macao Blue paint will feature two-tone Merino leather seats with contrast stitching. You will also find special floor mats, carbon fibre trim and “30 Jahre Edition” door sill plates. Last but not least, the passenger side dashboard trim strip will feature an individually numbered badge like the M3 Edition 30 Jahre.

BMW SA confirmed that this model will not be coming to South Africa.