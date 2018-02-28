Video

Check Out This BMW 1 Series Drift Car Crammed With A V8

By Zero2Turbo

Most rear-wheel drive cars can easily be converted into proper drifting machines and the BMW 1 Series is most certainly one of those.

As you can see it packs the front end from the magical E92 M3 as well as wide fenders, a new hood, different bumpers, a huge rear wing and a wrap.

Related Posts

BMW Bringing M8 Gran Coupé Concept To Geneva

Alpina Reveal Quad-Turbo 384 HP BMW XD3

Where there was once a four or six cylinder engine now sits a beastly LS3 V8 from General Motors packing 530 horsepower.

As you can see this is more than enough to get the little Bimmer very sideways!

You might also like
News

BMW Bringing M8 Gran Coupé Concept To Geneva

News

Alpina Reveal Quad-Turbo 384 HP BMW XD3

News

BMW M760Li xDrive V12 Might Be Pulled From Production

South Africa

BMW 3 Series Rolls Of Rosslyn Production For The Last Time After 35 Years

South Africa

BMW i8 Roadster and Facelift Coupe Pricing For South Africa

News

BMW Celebrate 30 Years Of Open-Top High Performance Range With M4 Convertible Edition…

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo