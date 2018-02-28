Check Out This BMW 1 Series Drift Car Crammed With A V8

Most rear-wheel drive cars can easily be converted into proper drifting machines and the BMW 1 Series is most certainly one of those.

As you can see it packs the front end from the magical E92 M3 as well as wide fenders, a new hood, different bumpers, a huge rear wing and a wrap.

Where there was once a four or six cylinder engine now sits a beastly LS3 V8 from General Motors packing 530 horsepower.

As you can see this is more than enough to get the little Bimmer very sideways!