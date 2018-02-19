Edo Competition Mercedes-AMG GT R Packs 650 HP

Edo Competition took a very powerful and track-focused AMG in the form of the GT R and just made it more powerful and even more tuned for the track.

To start out they fiddled with the 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 which pumps out 577 hp in stock form and bumped it up to a very healthy 651 hp and 780 Nm of torque.

With these new performance figures, Edo claim the 0 to 100 km/h sprint has been reduced by 0.3 of a second to 3.3 seconds and will go well past the standard car’s limited top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h) to reach a terminal velocity of 211 mph (340 km/h).

The team continued their mission to improve the car with by lowering it by 25mm at the front and 20mm at the back. While the drop in ride height won’t guarantee quicker lap times, the meaner stance lends itself to the angry-looking AMG.