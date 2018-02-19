NewsTuning

Edo Competition Mercedes-AMG GT R Packs 650 HP

By Zero2Turbo

Edo Competition took a very powerful and track-focused AMG in the form of the GT R and just made it more powerful and even more tuned for the track.

To start out they fiddled with the 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 which pumps out 577 hp in stock form and bumped it up to a very healthy 651 hp and 780 Nm of torque.

Related Posts

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé Teased With Revealing “Black and…

Mercedes-AMG A35 To Reportedly Get 335 HP Plus Electric…

With these new performance figures, Edo claim the 0 to 100 km/h sprint has been reduced by 0.3 of a second to 3.3 seconds and will go well past the standard car’s limited top speed of 198 mph (318 km/h) to reach a terminal velocity of 211 mph (340 km/h).

The team continued their mission to improve the car with by lowering it by 25mm at the front and 20mm at the back. While the drop in ride height won’t guarantee quicker lap times, the meaner stance lends itself to the angry-looking AMG.

You might also like
News

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé Teased With Revealing “Black and Lime Green Fire…

News

Mercedes-AMG A35 To Reportedly Get 335 HP Plus Electric Compressor

South Africa

Real-Life Shots Of Merc’s Facelifted C-Class From East London, South Africa

News

Mercedes-AMG Reveal Menacing G63 Edition 1

News

2019 Mercedes-AMG G63 Is Official

Crash

Multi-Car Crash In Colombia Claims A McLaren 650S, Mercedes-AMG GT S and Porsche…

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo