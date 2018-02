Some great and unique spots this week to keep our petrol head hearts happy.

Highlights for the week are; a few Ferrari 812 Superfast’s around the country, Honda NSX here for testing of some sort, Ariel Atom, Liberty Walk Lamborghini Huracan, white McLaren 720S, Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio BMW M3 combo and this jaw-dropping Jaguar F-Type Project 7.