This Is A Honda Accord Powered By Tesla Motor Called Teslonda

By Zero2Turbo

We know the Tesla motors are extremely powerful as their cars are among the fastest accelerating in the game but who would have thought to put one of those motors into a Honda Accord?

Well here is your answer and it is called the Teslonda. It has been gifted a Tesla drive unit and as a result it can sprint to 100 km/h in 2.8 seconds.

The Teslonda, is the brainchild of YouTube user “Jimmy Built” and should be seen more at various drag racing events in the future. It only managed to hit 2.7 seconds for the 0 to 60 mph acceleration run you see here, but Jimmy reckons 2.5 isn’t out of reach considering everything was cold (asphalt, tires, battery).

