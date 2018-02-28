Infiniti Q60 Project Black S Concept Headed For Production

We first saw the menacing looking Q60 Project Black S Concept from Infiniti at the Geneva Motor Show last year but it was still a concept. Now according to a new report, the Japanese automaker will take the wraps off a production-ready example later in 2018.

Tommaso Volpe, Infiniti’s director of global motorsport and performance projects, told drive.com.au that the high-performance coupé would make its official debut at the Paris Motor Show in October.

He continued to note that that “Black S” would be the first production vehicle to employ a KERS hybrid engine system derived from F1. This would supplement the 3.0-litre V6 unit for short bursts of power and regenerating power under braking.

“The way we want to position the Black S is not like the fastest performance car ever; it will be very fast, of course, and very powerful, but our ambition is more to position it as a smart technology and so smart performance. The performance will be there, of course, so we will be among the competitors with performance cars. But we don’t aim to be like the fastest on the zero to sixty [miles per hour] fields; it’s more a technological experience.”

The total output figure is expected to exceed that of the BMW M4 and Mercedes-AMG C63 Coupe.