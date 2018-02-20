News

Mercedes-AMG GT Coupé Teased With Revealing “Black and Lime Green Fire Wrap”

By Zero2Turbo

Mercedes-AMG have been teasing us with regards to the upcoming GT Coupé (which is actually a four-door) and we have even seen the car sporting a revealing red wrap.

The manufacturer has now released these official images and thanks to the black and lime green flame wrap, it gives off a serious Need for Speed vibe.

We can expect to see the production version without a wrap being revealed at the Geneva Motor Show next month.

It is expected to arrive with AMG’s now familiar 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with the output likely sitting somewhere higher than 500 hp.

