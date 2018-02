Even though we have seen the rear of the new Porsche 911 (992) completely undisguised already, Porsche are still “teasing” us with some fully wrapped models.

“Two years ago Iโ€™d have said no wayย [to an electrified 911],”ย commented August Achleitner, the man in charge of the 911 model line. Although Achleitner clings on to the flat-six school of thought, “he can, nowadays,ย imagine an electric motor in the 911.”