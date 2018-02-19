Real-Life Shots Of Merc’s Facelifted C-Class From East London, South Africa

Last week Mercedes shared some shots of their face-lifted C-Class heading for Geneva and thanks to a reader of Zero2Turbo, we have some shots of the actual production units coming from home sweet home (South Africa).

The following images you see were taken inside the Mercedes-Benz East London manufacturing plant and as you can see it shows the new C-Class in C43 form and C180 form (white car outside).

As you can see the Mercedes-AMG C43 now has a much more aggressive rear thanks to the four pipes poking past the diffuser.