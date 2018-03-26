NewsVideo

2019 Corvette ZR1 Hits 60 MPH In Just 2.85 Seconds

By Zero2Turbo

The new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 packs a supercharged 6.2-litre LT5 V8 engine that puts out 755 hp (563 kW) and 970 Nm of torque which instantly translates into a very quick machine.

It is so fast that it beat the Ford GT to set a production car lap record around the Virginia International Raceway and now set some blistering 0 to 60 mph and quarter mile sprint times.

Corvette Blogger recently learned from Corvette Product Manager Harlan Charles that the 0-60 mph (0-96 km/h) time sits at a brisk 2.85 seconds. The ZR1 will also run to 100 mph (160 km/h) in 6 seconds flat and do the quarter mile (0-400 m) in 10.6 seconds at 134 mph (215 km/h).

These times and figures are very much in line with the more expensive European rivals like the Aventador S but it is still no match for the mighty McLaren 720S which can smash the quarter mile in just 9.7 seconds.

