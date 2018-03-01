Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Nurburgring Editions Going To Geneva With 4C Competizione

The crew from Alfa Romeo are celebrating their performance machines by announcing the Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio Nürburgring Editions.

Set to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, the special editions have been designed to pay tribute to their Nürburgring lap records. They have been given an exclusive Circuito Grey exterior with carbon fibre accents on the grille and mirror caps. The models have also been equipped with black wheels that are backed up by a carbon-ceramic braking system.

In the cabin you get the awesome carbon shelled Sparco racing seats with red contrast stitching. They are only going to be making 108 units each so you get an individually numbered plaque and a leather / Alcantara steering wheel with carbon inserts.

Both models will be powered by a twin-turbo 2.9-litre V6 engine that produces 375 kW and 600 Nm of torque. This output means the Stelvio Quadrifoglio can hit 100 km/h in 3.8 seconds before hitting a top speed of 283 km/h. Likewise, the Giulia Quadrifoglio hits 100 km/h in 3.9 seconds and tops out at 307 km/h.

Lastly, Alfa Romeo will introduce the new 4C Competizione and Italia special editions. The Competizione is based on the 4C Coupe and it has a matte Vesuvio Grey exterior with a carbon fibre roof and rear spoiler. The model also has red brake calipers, an Akrapovič exhaust and 18 or 19 inch wheels with a dark finish.

The 4C Italia goes in a different direction as it is based on the 4C Spider and has a Misano Blue paint job as well as yellow brake calipers. The model also has an Akrapovič exhaust and an exclusive “Spider Italia” sticker behind the doors.