BMW M8 Gran Coupe Given Production Rendering
We saw the mindbogglingly menacing BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe revealed on Tuesday and most people were very impressed with the furious styling the Bavarian’s came up with.
Obviously that was a far-fetched Concept of the upcoming M8 Gran Coupe with gold tinted accents and lights etc so X-Tomi Design have ‘dulled’ it a bit to give us a small peak of what a production model could look like.
Personally I think the rendering above is still a little bit too aggressive especially at the front but don’t get me wrong If this styling does make it to production, I think we are looking at a winner.