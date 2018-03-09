Zero2Turbo

BMW M8 Gran Coupe Given Production Rendering

By Zero2Turbo

We saw the mindbogglingly menacing BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe revealed on Tuesday and most people were very impressed with the furious styling the Bavarian’s came up with.

Related Posts

BMW X3 M40d Spotted Testing In Cape Town

New Pennzoil Film See’s Yellow BMW M4 CS Drifting The…

Obviously that was a far-fetched Concept of the upcoming M8 Gran Coupe with gold tinted accents and lights etc so X-Tomi Design have ‘dulled’ it a bit to give us a small peak of what a production model could look like.

Personally I think the rendering above is still a little bit too aggressive especially at the front but don’t get me wrong If this styling does make it to production, I think we are looking at a winner.

You might also like
South Africa

BMW X3 M40d Spotted Testing In Cape Town

Video

New Pennzoil Film See’s Yellow BMW M4 CS Drifting The Nurburgring

News

BMW Concept M8 Gran Coupe Looks Exotic And Angry

News

BMW Reveal M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow

News

BMW i8 Roadster Starts Rolling Off Production Line

South Africa

Here Is The New BMW M5 Price In South Africa

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo