BMW Reveal M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow

The BMW M2 was the most successful M model in 2017 selling more than 12,000 units worldwide and now thanks to this popularity, BMW are offering an edition model to “emphasize the compact high-powered sports car’s performance characteristics.”

The BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow is exclusively available in the exterior colour Sapphire Black metallic and the matte black 19-inch Y-spoke light alloys give the compact coupe a bigger presence.

Exterior mirrors get a carbon finish while the the grille for the M kidney and trim bars for the side panels are finished in high-gloss black.

The rear diffuser gets a carbon finish and black-chrome trims for the typical M double tailpipes, which are likewise integrated on both sides into the rear apron, the BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow sets additional race-inspired accents.

It will be available to order from April 2018 and will arrive at South African dealers from June 2018. Only 20 units will be available in South Africa.