NewsSouth Africa

BMW Reveal M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow

By Zero2Turbo

The BMW M2 was the most successful M model in 2017 selling more than 12,000 units worldwide and now thanks to this popularity, BMW are offering an edition model to “emphasize the compact high-powered sports car’s performance characteristics.”

The BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow is exclusively available in the exterior colour Sapphire Black metallic and the matte black 19-inch Y-spoke light alloys give the compact coupe a bigger presence.

Related Posts

BMW i8 Roadster Starts Rolling Off Production Line

Here Is The New BMW M5 Price In South Africa

Exterior mirrors get a carbon finish while the the grille for the M kidney and trim bars for the side panels are finished in high-gloss black.

The rear diffuser gets a carbon finish and black-chrome trims for the typical M double tailpipes, which are likewise integrated on both sides into the rear apron, the BMW M2 Coupe Edition Black Shadow sets additional race-inspired accents.

It will be available to order from April 2018 and will arrive at South African dealers from June 2018. Only 20 units will be available in South Africa.

 

You might also like
News

BMW i8 Roadster Starts Rolling Off Production Line

South Africa

Here Is The New BMW M5 Price In South Africa

News

BMW X3 M Spotted In USA Sporting Donington Grey

Driven

Driven | BMW X3 M40i

Zero2Turbo

Signal Green BMW M4 Competition Pack Is Scintilating

News

BMW Bringing M8 Gran Coupé Concept To Geneva

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo