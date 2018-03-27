BMW X4 M Will Pack More Than 450 HP

There are plenty customers out there wanting M3 or M4 performance levels but with the high-driving position of a crossover. Well their wishes will be answered soon with the arrival of the X4 M.

It has recently been spied testing at the Nurburgring and for the first time we can see the the bold and aggressive body panels obligatory for any M-branded model.

The current range-topping BMW X4 is the X4 M40i which packs a 3.0-litre TwinPower Turbo six-cylinder engine with a healthy 355 hp (264 kW) and 500 Nm of torque. That is enough get up and go to launch the vehicle to 100 km/h in a very fast 4.8 seconds.

The X4M will obviously take things a bit further with power coming from the manufactures new S58 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder unit with a pair of turbochargers. This configuration will apparently push out a minimum of 450 hp (335 kW) to all four wheels for a 0 to 100 km/h sprint time of around 4 seconds.