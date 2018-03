As you will see in the video below, two large cargo ships collide at Karachi port in Pakistan resulting in 21 containers being dropped from the ship.

It is not yet known why the ships collided but Geo.tv state that only the two ships and multiple shipping containers full of imported cars and other freight were damaged.

Don’t you just love how casual the workers are capturing the video?

If your vehicle order is suddenly delayed in shipment, here is the reason why!