News

Has The McLaren BP23 Hypercar Name Leaked Online?

By Zero2Turbo

At this stage, a fair amount is known about the upcoming McLaren hypercar known as the BP23 or “hyper-GT” but not the official name.

We know it will be the fastest McLaren ever made and that it will have three-seat layout like the iconic F1 but will it get a name like the MP4-12C or the 720S or something a little easier to remember?

Related Posts

Mr. Koenigsegg Loves The Valkyrie But Dislikes The Senna GTR

McLaren ‘Hyper-GT’ Will Have Highest Top Speed…

It seems the name has leaked online thanks to the world trademark databases. This reveals that within months of the car’s initial announcement, McLaren filed for trademarks in the United Kingdom and United States for a simple moniker: McLaren GT.

Considering the manufacturer has referred to it as the hyper-GT themselves, this is very plausible. At this stage nothing has been confirmed by McLaren.

Source The Drive
You might also like
News

Mr. Koenigsegg Loves The Valkyrie But Dislikes The Senna GTR

News

McLaren ‘Hyper-GT’ Will Have Highest Top Speed Of Any McLaren Ever

News

McLaren Three-Seater BP23 Will Be Their Fastest Accelerating Road Car Ever

News

McLaren 720S Atlantic Blue by MSO Unveiled In Geneva

News

McLaren Senna GTR Concept Looks Ready To Destroy Everything

News

McLaren 570LT Coming Later This Year With 600 Horses

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo