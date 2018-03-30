Improve Your Customer Service Skills With Tekmetrics Auto Repair Software

There is more to customer service than being polite to your customers. It is the most critical element of all business operations regardless of the service you are providing. Not only will a lack of customer service have a negative effect on your bottom line, it also has the power to destroy the reputation of your company. All it takes is for one disgruntled customer to write a bad review, or post an article on social media and your sales will plummet. Tekmetric wants to assist you in growing your business and enhancing your customer service skills, our auto repair software will help you to do so.

Vehicle check in

If you are used to writing on a check in form while its resting on a clip board to check in your customers vehicle and take down information about the problems with the vehicle, it’s time for an upgrade. It takes a lot longer to write than to type, one of the many important aspects of customer service is speed and efficiency, with the continuous advances in technology; this is something that customers automatically expect. Our auto repair software will simplify the check in process which will allow you to be more attentive to the needs of your customers.

Scheduling appointments

Scheduling customer appointments is an activity that is done by writing the name of the customer and the appointment time onto a paper calendar. Although you might be used to doing things this way, it not only limits work requirement visibility, it also opens the door to human error. As stated you want to provide your customers with the most efficient service possible, and the tekmetric auto repair software will help you to do so. Planning facilitates performance, and when you schedule your appointments through our auto repair software, you can prepare for the required repairs prior to the arrival of the vehicle. Activities such as parts procurement and work assignment can be performed in advance.

Providing quotes

As we are sure you are aware, you are constantly providing quotes to your customers. The auto repair software allows you to store quotes into the system for future retrieval. This is a much more efficient method of providing quotes to your customers. Also, it can assist you in providing important information related to performance such as the percentage of quotes that are translated into repair orders.

Bonus

If you want to make customer service a top priority in your business, you are going to have to change the way you do things. The easiest way to get started is to make sure that you have got an efficient system in place that will handle the majority of your work processes. To assist you in maximizing the full potential that your business has to offer, we are providing you with our auto repair software absolutely FREE OF CHARGE! You will have full access to the software until the end of 2018. If you want to know more about the service that we have to offer, please click here. We look forward to assisting you in expanding your business.