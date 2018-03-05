News

Jaguar Introduce ‘Go Faster’ F-Type SVR Graphic Pack

By Zero2Turbo

The Jaguar F-Type SVR is a damn fast and properly impressive package and they will be bringing it to the Geneva Motor Show with a new Graphic Pack option (no cost extra).

The SVR Graphic Pack is available in six colour combinations, these are; Corris Grey and Ultra Blue (pictured), Ultra Blue and Corris Grey, Indus Silver and Black, Caldera Red and Black, Santorini Black and Gold, and Yulong White with Firenze Red.

The decals accent various areas of the vehicle, including the grille surround, mirror caps and aero winglets, while ‘575’ graphics signify the F-Type SVR’s 575PS (423kW) power output. The Pack also adds ‘575’ tread plates inside, and commissions a plaque specific to examples specified with the options.

“The F-Type SVR is one of the most dynamic, dramatic and fastest road cars ever created by Jaguar. The Graphic Pack perfectly complements its sporting character with a touch of heritage,” commented Ian Callum, the director of design at Jaguar.

