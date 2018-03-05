News

Koenigsegg Bringing Trio Of Beasts To Geneva Including Swedish Blue Regera

By Zero2Turbo

Koenigsegg are coming in hot to the Geneva Motor Show with a trio of sensational Swedish creations paying tribute to it’s past as well as celebrating the very bright future at the same time.

Two Regera examples will be on display alongside an older-but-restored CCX.

The first Regera will be an example finished in Crystal White with a clear carbon stripe up the front and over the top, highlighted by orange accents. This car will also be fitted with the optional Ghost aerodynamics package that increases downforce by 20 percent.

Related Posts

Last Two Koenigsegg Agera Chassis FE’s Called…

Koenigsegg Agera RS Damaged Badly After Crash In Switzerland

The second Regera on display will be a stunning Swedish Blue example with Ocean Green accents both inside and out. Both the Regera’s are customer vehicles and both sport the Tresex carbon-fiber wheels, shod with Michelin Pilot Sport 4S rubber.

They will both be packing the advanced hybrid powertrain, pairing a 5.0-litre twin-turbo V8 rated at 1,100 horsepower with an electric assist contributing another 670 hp. Working together, they deliver a maximum combined output of 1,500 hp, all channeled to the rear wheels through the Koenigsegg Direct Drive transmission.

These two units are a part of the 80 unit production run for the Regera and all are already spoken for.

You might also like
News

Last Two Koenigsegg Agera Chassis FE’s Called ‘Thor’ and…

Crash

Koenigsegg Agera RS Damaged Badly After Crash In Switzerland

News

Koenigsegg Destroyed Their Own 0-400-0 KM/H Record

News

Koenigsegg Agera RS Is Now The Fastest Production Car In The World

News

Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita Owned By Mayweather Up For Sale Again

Video

Koenigsegg Just Smashed The Bugatti Chiron’s 0-400km/h-0 Out The Park

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo