Zero2Turbo

Liberty Walk Pagani Huayra BC Actually Works

By Zero2Turbo

The Pagani Huayra BC is already a very extreme creation but what about cutting it up and adding a Liberty Walk wide body kit to it?

Related Posts

Pagani Bringing Two Show Cars To Geneva To Celebrate 2017…

Bugatti Chiron and Pagani Huayra Bought With Bitcoin

Well firstly we must tell you this is a rendering because if you actually did this to your Huayra BC then you would likely become the most idiotic (or bravest) person on the planet.

The render comes from Khyzyl Saleem, a digital artist whose work is brilliant and this ‘Liberty Walk’ Huayra BC caught our eye immediately.

What are your thoughts on the creation?

You might also like
News

Pagani Bringing Two Show Cars To Geneva To Celebrate 2017 Success

News

Bugatti Chiron and Pagani Huayra Bought With Bitcoin

News

Pagani Huayra Lampo Is A One Off With Fiat Turbina Finish

Zero2Turbo

1 of 1 Pagani Zonda Riviera Arrives In Saudi Arabia

News

Another One-Off Zonda Is Being Built For TopCar Customer

News

Daytona Officially Appointed As Pagani Importer For Africa

Comments

Follow Us @zero2turbo