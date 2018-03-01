Liberty Walk Pagani Huayra BC Actually Works

The Pagani Huayra BC is already a very extreme creation but what about cutting it up and adding a Liberty Walk wide body kit to it?

Well firstly we must tell you this is a rendering because if you actually did this to your Huayra BC then you would likely become the most idiotic (or bravest) person on the planet.

The render comes from Khyzyl Saleem, a digital artist whose work is brilliant and this ‘Liberty Walk’ Huayra BC caught our eye immediately.

What are your thoughts on the creation?